Inspectoratul Școlar Județean a anunțat locurile disponibile pentru copii la grădinițele deschise pe timpul verii în județul Constanța. 

 

Nr.crt.

Unitatea de învățământ

Nr. cereri depuse

Nr. cereri aprobate

Obs.

1.       

GPP ”Dumbrava Minunată” Constanța

44

44

 

2.       

GPP ”Tic Pitic” Hârșova

37

37

 

3.       

GPP NR.6 Constanța

56

56

 

4.       

GPP Nr.53 Constanța

88

88

 

5.       

GPP ”Sfânta Maria” Cumpăna

15

15

 

6.       

GPP Nr.1 Valul Traian

35

35

 

7.       

GPN Nr.2 Valul Traian

43

43

 

8.       

GPP ”Amicii” Constanța

28

28

 

9.       

GPN ”Zubeyde Hanim” Constanța

45

45

 

10.    

GPP Nr.45 Constanța

45

45

 

11.    

GPP Nr. 10 Constanța

38

38

 

12.    

GPP ”Perluțele mării” Constanța

75

75

 

13.    

GPP ”Azur” Constanța

73

73

 

14.    

GPP ”Luminița” Lumina

24

24

 

15.    

GPP Nr.57 Constanța

68

68

 

16.    

GPP ”Gulliver” Constanța

47

47

 

17.    

GPP Nr.8 Constanța

50

50

 

18.

GPP ”Mugurel” Constanța

64

64

 

19.

Creșa nr.1 ”Delfinașul” Constanța

69

69

 

20.

GPP Nr.33 Constanța

29

29

 

21.

GPP Nr. ”Lumea copiilor” Constanța

47

47

 

22.

GPP Nr.44 Constanța

50

50

 

23.

GPP ”Lucian Grigorescu ”Medgidia

50

50

 

24.

GPP ”2 Pitici” Constanța

31

31

 

25.

GPP Nr.42 Constanța

45

45

 

26.

Creșa „Fluturașii” Constanța

80

80

 

27.

GPP ”Lumea florilor ”Năvodari

46

46

 

28.

Creșa ”Albă ca zăpada” Năvodari

48

48

 

29.

GPP ”Lumea poveștilor” Constanța

107

107

 

30.

Creșa ”Albă ca zăpada” Constanța

92

92

 

31.

Creșa ”Licuricii” Constanța

45

45

 

32.

GPP” Veseliei” Năvodari

60

60

 

33.

GPP ”Florilor” Cumpăna

32

32

 

34.

GPP ”Căsuța de turtă dulce” Constanța

70

70

 

35.

GPP ”Steluțele mării” Constanța

99

99

 

36.

GPP ”Licurici” Ovidiu

45

45

 

37.

GPP ”Paradisul copiilor” Cumpăna

25

25

 

TOTAL

1945

1945

 

 

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta

