Inspectoratul Școlar Județean a anunțat locurile disponibile pentru copii la grădinițele deschise pe timpul verii în județul Constanța.
|
Nr.crt.
|
Unitatea de învățământ
|
Nr. cereri depuse
|
Nr. cereri aprobate
|
Obs.
|
1.
|
GPP ”Dumbrava Minunată” Constanța
|
44
|
44
|
|
2.
|
GPP ”Tic Pitic” Hârșova
|
37
|
37
|
|
3.
|
GPP NR.6 Constanța
|
56
|
56
|
|
4.
|
GPP Nr.53 Constanța
|
88
|
88
|
|
5.
|
GPP ”Sfânta Maria” Cumpăna
|
15
|
15
|
|
6.
|
GPP Nr.1 Valul Traian
|
35
|
35
|
|
7.
|
GPN Nr.2 Valul Traian
|
43
|
43
|
|
8.
|
GPP ”Amicii” Constanța
|
28
|
28
|
|
9.
|
GPN ”Zubeyde Hanim” Constanța
|
45
|
45
|
|
10.
|
GPP Nr.45 Constanța
|
45
|
45
|
|
11.
|
GPP Nr. 10 Constanța
|
38
|
38
|
|
12.
|
GPP ”Perluțele mării” Constanța
|
75
|
75
|
|
13.
|
GPP ”Azur” Constanța
|
73
|
73
|
|
14.
|
GPP ”Luminița” Lumina
|
24
|
24
|
|
15.
|
GPP Nr.57 Constanța
|
68
|
68
|
|
16.
|
GPP ”Gulliver” Constanța
|
47
|
47
|
|
17.
|
GPP Nr.8 Constanța
|
50
|
50
|
|
18.
|
GPP ”Mugurel” Constanța
|
64
|
64
|
|
19.
|
Creșa nr.1 ”Delfinașul” Constanța
|
69
|
69
|
|
20.
|
GPP Nr.33 Constanța
|
29
|
29
|
|
21.
|
GPP Nr. ”Lumea copiilor” Constanța
|
47
|
47
|
|
22.
|
GPP Nr.44 Constanța
|
50
|
50
|
|
23.
|
GPP ”Lucian Grigorescu ”Medgidia
|
50
|
50
|
|
24.
|
GPP ”2 Pitici” Constanța
|
31
|
31
|
|
25.
|
GPP Nr.42 Constanța
|
45
|
45
|
|
26.
|
Creșa „Fluturașii” Constanța
|
80
|
80
|
|
27.
|
GPP ”Lumea florilor ”Năvodari
|
46
|
46
|
|
28.
|
Creșa ”Albă ca zăpada” Năvodari
|
48
|
48
|
|
29.
|
GPP ”Lumea poveștilor” Constanța
|
107
|
107
|
|
30.
|
Creșa ”Albă ca zăpada” Constanța
|
92
|
92
|
|
31.
|
Creșa ”Licuricii” Constanța
|
45
|
45
|
|
32.
|
GPP” Veseliei” Năvodari
|
60
|
60
|
|
33.
|
GPP ”Florilor” Cumpăna
|
32
|
32
|
|
34.
|
GPP ”Căsuța de turtă dulce” Constanța
|
70
|
70
|
|
35.
|
GPP ”Steluțele mării” Constanța
|
99
|
99
|
|
36.
|
GPP ”Licurici” Ovidiu
|
45
|
45
|
|
37.
|
GPP ”Paradisul copiilor” Cumpăna
|
25
|
25
|
|
TOTAL
|
1945
|
1945
|
Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta