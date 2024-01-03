Evenimentul „Premiile Globurile de Aur” ajunge în 2024 la ediția cu numărul 81. Listele sunt pregătite, iar câștigătorii sunt așteptați. Evenimentul poate fi urmărit live pe 7 ianuarie 2024. Iată nominalizările pentru anul acesta.

Globurile de Aur 2024: Dramă

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Globurile de Aur 2024: Musical sau Comedie

  • Air
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • May December
  • Poor Things

Lista Nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2024 la Animație

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Suzume
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Wish

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cinematografie și Box Office

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Fallen Leaves
  • Io Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-o dramă

  • Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau într-o comedie

  • Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (2023)
  • Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Natalie Portman – May December

Premiul Globul de Aur 2024 pentru cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau într-o comedie

  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid
  • Matt Damon – Air
  • Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar

  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple (2023)
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună regie de film

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Celine Song – Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cel mai bun scenariu de film

  • Celine Song – Past Lives
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – Barbie
  • Justine Triet, Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
  • Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
  • Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
  • Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest
  • Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Globurile de Aur 2024: Cea mai bună melodie originală de film

  • Addicted to Romance. She Came to Me. Bruce Springsteen
  • Dance the Night. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • I’m Just Ken. Barbie. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Peaches. The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • Road to Freedom. Rustin. Lenny Kravitz
  • What Was I Made For?. Barbie . Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Globurile de Aur 2024. Cel mai bun serial de televiziune musical sau comedie

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

